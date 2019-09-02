Wilson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Wilson went down with the ankle sprain in mid-August, but the Redskins kept him on their 53-man roster through Saturday's cut deadline, meaning he can return from injured reserve after eight games. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Duke last season and served as a reserve running back and returner for the Buccaneers before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

