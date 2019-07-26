Wilson (undisclosed) participated in Friday's training camp practice, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

Wilson spent last season in Tampa Bay, where he appeared in five games and played 22 offensive snaps before ultimately being waived in June. He appears to have returned to full health after being sidelined during the Buccaneers' minicamp, and will work to latch on in a depth capacity in Washington.

