Redskins' Shaun Wilson: Participating in practice
Wilson (undisclosed) participated in Friday's training camp practice, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Wilson spent last season in Tampa Bay, where he appeared in five games and played 22 offensive snaps before ultimately being waived in June. He appears to have returned to full health after being sidelined during the Buccaneers' minicamp, and will work to latch on in a depth capacity in Washington.
More News
-
Redskins' Shaun Wilson: Lands in Washington•
-
Shaun Wilson: Cut by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Slight expansion of role in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Sees action from scrimmage in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Shaun Wilson: Could see action on kick returns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...