Redskins' Shaun Wilson: Ruled out with unspecified injury
Wilson has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Bengals.
The extent of Wilson's injury is unknown at this time, but the Redskins won't push him to play in an exhibition. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
