Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Active Week 11
Lauvao (neck) is active for Sunday's tilt against New Orleans.
Lauvao played every offensive snap in Week 10 and will be playing through injury once again. Barring a setback, he shouldn't be limited during the game.
