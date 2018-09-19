Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Fails to practice Wednesday
Lauvao was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the starting lineman's injury remains uncertain, but he'll have two more days of practice to prove his health in advance of Sunday's game against the Packers. Casey Dunn is listed behind Lauvao on the depth chart at guard.
