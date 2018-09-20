Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Not practicing Thursday
Lauvao (calf) did not practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Lauvao has missed his second straight practice, and is reportedly likely to miss more time. If Lauvao is unable to suit up against the Packers on Sunday, Chase Roullier would serve as Washington's starting left guard and Tony Bergstrom would fill in as the team's center.
