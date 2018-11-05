Lauvao (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Lauvao will require season-ending surgery to address his torn ACL, and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. With fellow guard Brandon Scherff (pectoral) also having suffered a season-ending injury during the Week 9 contest, the Redskins will to address the absence of both starting linemen. Casey Dunn is expected to enter the starting lineup at either guard position.

