Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Participates in individual drills
Lauvao (ankle) took part in individual work at practice Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Lauvao, who has never played a full 16-game season in his career, seems to be progressing in his recovery on track for Week 1. Given the 30-year-old's durability concerns, what appears to be a minor ankle injury remains worth monitoring until he is fully cleared.
