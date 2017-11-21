Lauvao (neck) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Lauvao has been limited the last few weeks due to a stinger injury, which forced him to miss the Redskins' Week 9 game against the Seahawks. With Lauvao's condition failing to show much improvement, the Redskins opted to shut him down, making him the 15th player on the team to land on injured reserve this season.