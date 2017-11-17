Lauvao (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Lauvao was a limited participant in practice this week after playing every offensive snap in the Week 10 loss to the Vikings. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a stinger, but there has been no indication of a setback at this point, so the expectation is that he'll suit up Sunday.

