Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Questionable for Week 7
Lauvao (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Lauvao practiced in limited fashions each day this week, which bodes well for his status come Sunday. If there is a setback, however, and Lauvao doesn't play Sunday, Chase Roullier would likely step up in his absence.
