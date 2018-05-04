Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Re-signs with Washington
Lauvao signed a contract with the Redskins on Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Lauvao has missed 23 games over his four years with the Redskins, never once playing in all 16 games. He finished 2017 on injured reserve with a neck stinger that sidelined him for the latter half of the year. When healthy he's a candidate to start for the club, and he'll look to do so again in 2018.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...