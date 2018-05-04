Lauvao signed a contract with the Redskins on Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Lauvao has missed 23 games over his four years with the Redskins, never once playing in all 16 games. He finished 2017 on injured reserve with a neck stinger that sidelined him for the latter half of the year. When healthy he's a candidate to start for the club, and he'll look to do so again in 2018.