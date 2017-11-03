Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Ruled out for Week 9
Lauvao (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle.
Lauvao didn't practice this week after sustaining a neck stinger in Monday's loss to the Chiefs. His absence could prove damaging to an injury-ravaged Redskins offensive line.
