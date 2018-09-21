Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Ruled out Week 3
Lauvao (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Lauvao had yet to practice this so this isn't overly surprising. Chase Roullier will slide from center to left guard while Tony Bergstrom starts at center for the Redskins.
