Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Ruled out with stinger
Lauvao has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a stinger.
Lauvao was one of the few healthy pieces of Washington's starting offensive line left before going down. Arie Kouandjio will likely see additional work with Lauvao out.
More News
-
Redskins place only four on injury report, but two out•
-
Pair of Redskins back on practice field Friday•
-
Redskins G Shawn Lauvao making progress•
-
Redskins guard Shawn Lauvao suffers concussion Week 11•
-
Redskins announce Week 6 inactives vs. Cardinals•
-
Redskins injury report dominated by probables•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...