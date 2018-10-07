Redskins' Shawn Lauvao: Sitting out Monday
Lauvao (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Saints, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Lauvao didn't practice with the team this week, so he would've been a long shot to play. Chase Roullier is expected to remain at left guard while Tony Bergstrom works at center.
