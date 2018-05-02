Redskins' Shay Fields: Signs as UDFA

Fields signed with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Fields finished his four-year career for Colorado University with 190 receptions for 2,552 yards and 21 scores. More impressively, Fields averaged 35.2 yards per touchdown catch and had 11 snags of over 50 yards. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout had shown to be elusive enough to extend plays which may help him nab a depth role in Washington.