Redskins' Simeon Thomas: Heading to Washington
Thomas signed a contract with the Redskins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thomas was signed from the Seahawks' practice squad. Originally drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft by Cleveland, Thomas now has a chance to provide depth to Washington's secondary amid injuries to Fabian Moreau (ankle) and Danny Johnson (knee).
