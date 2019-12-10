Redskins' Simeon Thomas: Suspended four games
Thomas received a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
Accordingly, Thomas' season is over. He can return after the first game of the 2020 season. Danny Johnson (knee) is scheduled to come off the PUP list this week and could take the 26-year-old's spot on the active roster.
