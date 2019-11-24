Play

Thomas will start at cornerback in the absence of Josh Norman in Week 12 against the Lions, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas played a season-high 14 snaps in the the team's Week 11 loss to the Jets after Norman was benched. With Norman inactive, Thomas will join Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau as the team's primary cornerbacks.

