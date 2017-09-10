Redskins' Spencer Long: Active for Week 1 clash
Long (knee) is active Sunday for the Redskins' Week 1 matchup with the Eagles.
With the Redskins clearing him to suit up for the opener, Long should settle into a starting role along the offensive line and face no limitations with his snap count.
