Redskins' Spencer Long: Among inactives Sunday
Long (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The center will be sidelined for a second straight game due to soreness in both of his knees. Chase Roullier is set to pick up the start at center in Week 9 for an offensive line that's been hit hard by injuries.
