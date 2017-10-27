Redskins' Spencer Long: Set to sit Sunday
Long (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
This injury snuck up on the Redskins, and Chase Roullier is expected to fill in for the time being.
More News
-
Redskins' Spencer Long: Active for Week 1 clash•
-
Redskins' Spencer Long: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Spencer Long: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Redskins' Spencer Long: Not able to fully practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Spencer Long: Practicing individual drills•
-
Redskins' Spencer Long: Undergoes minor knee scope•
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...