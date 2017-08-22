Play

Long underwent a minor knee scope, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

The exact reasoning behind the procedure has not been revealed, but it doesn't appear to have been a serious knee injury for Long. He's yet to be given a timetable, so consider the center as week-to-week for now.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories