Redskins' Spencer Long: Undergoes minor knee scope
Long underwent a minor knee scope, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
The exact reasoning behind the procedure has not been revealed, but it doesn't appear to have been a serious knee injury for Long. He's yet to be given a timetable, so consider the center as week-to-week for now.
