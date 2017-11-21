Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Long will require season-ending surgery to repair a quadriceps tendon and will be placed on injured reserve.

Long had previously sat out Sunday's loss to the Saints while contending with soreness in both of his knees, but the center's quad injury was apparently a more serious issue. Making matters worse for the Redskins, Long's replacement in the starting lineup, Chase Roullier, injured his hand in the contest, leaving his status in peril for the Week 12 matchup with the Giants. Since Long wasn't due to return for that contest, he'll be shut down for good, allowing the Redskins to sign a healthy center in Demetrius Rhaney, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.