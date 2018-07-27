Head coach Jay Gruden indicated that McGee (groin) is a candidate to open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McGee underwent groin surgery this offseason and there's no clear timeline for his return. Should he be moved to the regular-season PUP list later this summer, McGee would then be ineligible to play for the first six games of the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories