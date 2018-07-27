Redskins' Stacy McGee: Candidate for regular-season PUP list
Head coach Jay Gruden indicated that McGee (groin) is a candidate to open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
McGee underwent groin surgery this offseason and there's no clear timeline for his return. Should he be moved to the regular-season PUP list later this summer, McGee would then be ineligible to play for the first six games of the year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...