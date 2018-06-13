Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that McGee is recovering from groin surgery and may not be ready for training camp, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McGee signed a five-year, $25 million contract with Washington last offseason, then had 44 tackles but no sacks in 16 games (10 starts) in 2017. Even if he moves past the groin injury, he'll have a hard time matching last year's total of 432 snaps. The Redskins used their last two first-round picks on defensive linemen, snagging Jonathan Allen (2017) and Da'Ron Payne (2018).