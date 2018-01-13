Redskins' Stacy McGee: Sackless in 2017
McGee totaled 44 tackles (24 solo) in 16 games for Washington in 2017.
McGee signed a five-year contract in March of 2017 and did not record a sack, but the 44 tackles doubled his previous career high. The 27-year-old has only three career sacks in five seasons so a similar season could be in store for 2018 with Ziggy Hood also slated to return to the rotation at nose tackle.
