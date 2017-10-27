Redskins' Stefan McClure: Continues to nurse knee
McClure (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
McClure hurt his knee in Week 7 and hasn't had much time to recover. However, he was a limited participant in practice all week, and putting some work in is a good sign. He's a second-string safety, though, so his special teams presence will be missed most if he isn't healthy.
