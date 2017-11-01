The Redskins will place McClure (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It appears the hamstring injury that McClure sustained in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys is significant enough to keep him out for further contests, so the Redskins appear content to shut him down for the season in order to open up a roster spot for a healthy player. McClure's absence leaves D.J. Swearinger and Deshazor Everett as the team's only healthy safeties heading into the Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks.