Redskins' Stefan McClure: Headed to IR
The Redskins will place McClure (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It appears the hamstring injury that McClure sustained in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys is significant enough to keep him out for further contests, so the Redskins appear content to shut him down for the season in order to open up a roster spot for a healthy player. McClure's absence leaves D.J. Swearinger and Deshazor Everett as the team's only healthy safeties heading into the Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks.
More News
-
Redskins' Stefan McClure: Injures hamstring in Sunday's loss•
-
Redskins' Stefan McClure: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Stefan McClure: Continues to nurse knee•
-
Redskins' Stefan McClure: Will play Monday•
-
Redskins' Stefan McClure: Return questionable•
-
Redskins' Stefan McClure: Signs with Redskins•
-
What You Missed: Johnson in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...