Redskins' Stefan McClure: Injures hamstring in Sunday's loss
McClure injured his hamstring in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McClure did not record a tackle in the game. With Montae Nicholson (shoulder) also banged up, the Redskins were down to two safeties at one point in Sunday's contest. Washington's defensive backfield will try to get healthy before traveling to Seattle in Week 9 to take on a red-hot Seahawks offense.
