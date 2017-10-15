Redskins' Stefan McClure: Return questionable
McClure is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers after suffering a knee injury, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
McClure injured his knee early on in Sunday's game. Look for Montae Nicholson to see significant time if McClure is unable to return.
