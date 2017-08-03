McClure signed a contract with the Redskins on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

McClure heads to the nation's capital along with fellow safety Tim Scott after the team parted ways with Josh Evans and Earl Wolff. McClure spent most of last season with the Colts as a member of the practice squad but now has an opportunity to compete for a depth role behind expected starter Su'a Cravens.