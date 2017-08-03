Redskins' Stefan McClure: Signs with Redskins
McClure signed a contract with the Redskins on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
McClure heads to the nation's capital along with fellow safety Tim Scott after the team parted ways with Josh Evans and Earl Wolff. McClure spent most of last season with the Colts as a member of the practice squad but now has an opportunity to compete for a depth role behind expected starter Su'a Cravens.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
Check out our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft that we just completed.
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...