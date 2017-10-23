McClure (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

McClure injured his knee Week 6 and was listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week. The 24-year-old is likely due for a heavily increased workload Monday night as the Redskins' secondary will be without safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Norman (ribs).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories