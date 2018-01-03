Morris signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Tuesday.

Morris still hasn't played in a NFL game since entering the league in 2014, but with the possibility of Kirk Cousins hitting the road, he may have a chance to make a Week 1 roster in 2017. The Redskins are likely just bringing him in for depth without much of a chance at becoming a starter.

