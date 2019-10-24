Sims (toe) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Andrew Groover of NFL Network reports.

Sims was initially listed as questionable for Week 8, but he's successfully managed to shake his toe issue. The 22-year-old figures to do most of his damage as Washington's top kick returner, though he'll also serve as a depth receiving option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories