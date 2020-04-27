Sims will be joined by 2020 draft picks Antonio Gibson (third round) and Antonio Gandy-Golden (fourth round) in the Washington offense, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Gibson, in particular, could emerge as a threat to Sims, who went undrafted out of Kansas last year but emerged as a slot regular by the end of his rookie season. Gibson offers similar speed (4.39 40) in a much larger body (6-0, 228), and he split time between the slot and backfield at Memphis. On the other hand, Gibson didn't get significant playing time until his senior campaign, so Sims should have an advantage when it comes to route running and the mental aspect of the game. Meanwhile, Gandy-Golden figures to battle Kelvin Harmon for perimeter reps across from locked-in No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.