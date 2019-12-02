Sims caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Sims played a season-high 58 percent of snaps on offense, filling in as the No. 3 receiver after Trey Quinn suffered a concussion in the first half. The undrafted rookie had a kick return touchdown the previous week and a 65-yard rushing score earlier in the year, so any contribution as a pass catcher might be seen as a bonus. Sims should get another look in the No. 3 role if Quinn is inactive for Week 14 at Green Bay.