Sims had a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

Sims also drew two targets but finished without a catch. He's hauled in 11 of 16 targets for just 51 yards on the season, but he at least has shown some big-play ability in other facets, with the kick-return touchdown Sunday and a 66-yard rushing score earlier in the year. Paul Richardson's hamstring injury could open up a few extra snaps for Sims in Week 13 at Carolina.

