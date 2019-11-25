Redskins' Steven Sims: Finds end zone on special teams
Sims had a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.
Sims also drew two targets but finished without a catch. He's hauled in 11 of 16 targets for just 51 yards on the season, but he at least has shown some big-play ability in other facets, with the kick-return touchdown Sunday and a 66-yard rushing score earlier in the year. Paul Richardson's hamstring injury could open up a few extra snaps for Sims in Week 13 at Carolina.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...