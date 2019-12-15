Redskins' Steven Sims: Gets first receiving score
Sims caught five of 11 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to Philadelphia.
Sims scored his first career receiving touchdown from five yards out in the second quarter, but he also had a critical drop on a deep ball with the game tied in the fourth. The Redskins challenged the play for possible defensive pass interference, but their challenge came up empty. With his role expanding down the stretch, a deep-league flier on Sims could end up paying off against the vulnerable Giants secondary in Week 16.
