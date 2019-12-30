Sims caught five of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Cowboys.

He also lost six yards on one carry. Sims began the season as a return man and gadget player on offense, with his lone impact play in the first half of the year coming on a 65-yard end-around for a score against the Patriots in Week 5, but as injuries thinned the receiver ranks for Washington, the undrafted rookie got a chance to show he was a capable route-runner as well. Sims hauled in 23 of 40 targets for 259 yards and four TDs over the last five games, and he also added a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 12. Terry McLaurin (concussion) remains the team's No. 1 WR heading into 2020, and Washington's eventual new head coach may want to bolster the depth of the position group in the draft or via free agency, but Sims seems to have done enough to earn a prominent role in the offense next year.