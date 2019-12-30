Redskins' Steven Sims Jr.: Finds end zone again in Week 17
Sims caught five of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Cowboys.
He also lost six yards on one carry. Sims began the season as a return man and gadget player on offense, with his lone impact play in the first half of the year coming on a 65-yard end-around for a score against the Patriots in Week 5, but as injuries thinned the receiver ranks for Washington, the undrafted rookie got a chance to show he was a capable route-runner as well. Sims hauled in 23 of 40 targets for 259 yards and four TDs over the last five games, and he also added a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 12. Terry McLaurin (concussion) remains the team's No. 1 WR heading into 2020, and Washington's eventual new head coach may want to bolster the depth of the position group in the draft or via free agency, but Sims seems to have done enough to earn a prominent role in the offense next year.
More News
-
Redskins' Steven Sims Jr.: Scores two TDs vs. Giants•
-
Redskins' Steven Sims: Gets first receiving score•
-
Redskins' Steven Sims: Set for key role again•
-
Redskins' Steven Sims: Four grabs in spot start•
-
Redskins' Steven Sims: Primed for first NFL start•
-
Redskins' Steven Sims: Fills in for injured Quinn•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...