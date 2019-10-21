Redskins' Steven Sims: Nursing toe injury
Sims was estimated to be a non-participant on Monday's injury report with a toe injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Sims had three receptions for five yards and returned three kickoffs for 63 yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, but he apparently sustained the toe injury at some point. The 22-year-old will likely need to progress to limited participation in order to have a legitimate chance of suiting up Thursday against the VIkings.
