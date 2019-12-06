Redskins' Steven Sims: Primed for first NFL start
Sims is expected to replace Trey Quinn (concussion) as Washington's top slot receiver Sunday in Green Bay, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Sims filled in after Quinn suffered the concussion early in last week's 29-21 win over the Panthers, ultimately catching three of four targets for 29 yards while playing 58 percent of snaps on offense. The undrafted rookie isn't a great bet for more than three or four targets, but he has shown some explosiveness with a 65-yard rushing touchdown (Week 5) and a 91-yard kick return TD (Week 12). Given how little Quinn has done this year, it isn't out the question for Sims to take the No. 3 receiver job on a more permanent basis.
