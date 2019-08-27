Redskins' Steven Sims: Pushing for roster spot

Coach Jay Gruden praised Sims' ability to separate and called him "electric" Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Sims has recorded only two catches for 25 yards on seven targets this preseason, but has nonetheless managed to impress the coaching staff. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas certainly has a shot to earn a depth role in Washington's wideout room, which lacks both top-end talent and reliable depth, but could need to impress on special teams in order to earn offensive snaps.

