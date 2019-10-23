Play

Sims (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Sims was able to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday, but he's still in danger of missing the first game of his career. The Kansas University product has only been targeted nine times in seven games, and Kelvin Harmon figures to bump into the No. 4 wideout role if Sims can't go.

