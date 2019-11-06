Sims caught his only target for a 12-yard gain during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Buffalo.

Coming off a career-high four touches in Week 7, Sims was targeted just once in Dwayne Haskins' debut start. The rookie has made some nifty plays as a runner, particularly his 65-touchdown in Week 5, but is only averaging 5.0 yards per catch on nine receptions this season. Fans can probably continue to expect a bit of a learning curve down the stretch as Haskins and, to a lesser extent, Sims, grow more comfortable in their first season. The good news is that the Jets' 24th-ranked pass defense awaits after the bye and they've been pretty generous graders in recent weeks.

