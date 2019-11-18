Sims caught two of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.

With Paul Richardson (hamstring) inactive, Sims and Kelvin Harmon both got some extra work. It was Harmon who took advantage with a 5-53-0 receiving line, leading the team in both catches and targets (six). Sims figures to work as the No. 4 wide receiver if Richardson isn't back for Week 12 against Detroit.