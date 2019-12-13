Redskins' Steven Sims: Set for key role again
Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said Friday that he wants Sims to get the ball more, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
The undrafted rookie replaced Trey Quinn (concussion) as Washington's primary slot receiver in last week's 20-15 loss to Green Bay, catching four of seven targets for 40 yards while playing a season-high 71 percent of the offensive snaps. Quinn has been ruled out again for Sunday's game against the Eagles, leaving Sims with another nice opportunity to see regular playing time.
