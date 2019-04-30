Redskins' Steven Sims: Signs pact with Redskins

The Redskins signed Sims as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Sims' best collegiate season was his sophomore year when he posted 72 catches for 859 yards and seven touchdowns. He regressed in all three categories in each of the next two years, recording 53 receptions for 535 yards and four scores in his senior season. Sims joins undrafted receiver T.J. Rahming and two drafted wideouts Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon on Washington's roster.

Our Latest Stories